Pito Abreu to the 700 RBI club

700 is said easy, as a certain number or figure is said easy but 700 already gives the idea of ​​something great and significant; For this reason, the 700 RBIs of Cuban José Abreu, represent another link reached in the successful career of 8 seasons in the Major Leagues.

If Pito started off this campaign, after the first days of May he is showing a better projection, he looks tighter and with the triple of this Wednesday, he reached the round figure of 700 trailers to put only 40 of Kendrys Morales in the historical list of Cubans in MLB.

It seems that the MVP of the 2020 campaign is finding the competitive rhythm, because in addition to his triple producer, Abreu managed to drive in a couple more scores to reach 31 and take the lead among the Cubans; above Yuli Gurriel.

Returning to the issue of the 700 RBIs, after reaching this new mark, few doubt that the Creole will pass the barrier of 1000 RBIs.

If he continues at this rate, José Abreu will easily surpass 100 RBIs this year; a record that can patent your options to fight again for individual titles in the American League.

Dear readers, the man continues to make history; putting the name of Cuba high in the best baseball in the world.