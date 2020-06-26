Pitizion releases his latest single, You, a hymn that celebrates diversity | Instagram

The Colombian singer-songwriter Pitizion has come for conquer the world with his positive songs and he gives us a New single which is entitled « Your« , A hymn that celebrates diversity.

Pitizion has achieved evolve with his lyrics the latin music industry thanks to its incredible original style combining the emotional with a touch of urban and rap.

Today we wake up with great news because he has released his most recent single, « You », a song for empower and value who we are.

It may interest you: Spice Girls prepare a great world tour for their 25th anniversary

This song is a theme that fully captures that authentic style of the singer, since it integrates her great ability to rappear with a rather catchy pop melody.

You « highlights beauty in all its forms, diversity and self-love with empowered lyrics that say.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

« Your smile is worth a million, and you don’t even know it, I would like you to see yourself in my eyes. »

It is written by the same singer and Claudia Prieto; produced by Andrés “Drew” Saavedra incorporating the fresh and revitalized sound with which he has created waves within the music industry.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The song is accompanied by a video where Pitizion’s mischief is captured, with which stand up proudly the flag of diversity.

With which celebrate beauty in all its forms highlighting different types of people that exemplify the perfection to which it refers in its lyrics.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

This song comes to emphasize the great success of this unique artist, satisfying the public’s desire for a fresh and challenging proposal, which fuses different genres.

One of his first singles titled « She« continues to grow more and more every day and is trending on the TikTok platform reaching more than 150 thousand tiktoks and more of 40 million impressions.

You can also read: Kudai the Chilean band returns with a new version of Sin Despertar and other surprises

It has 35 million views on all digital platforms globally and video has managed to beat more than 8.5 million views on YouTube.