PITIZION PREMIERE SINGLE AFTER NOMINATION TO THE LATIN GRAMMY

The talented Colombian singer-songwriter recently nominated for a Latin Grammy for “Best New Artist” never ceases to amaze us with every song. HI! USA spoke with her about her musical inspiration and how love and heartbreak have marked her career. His new single, under the title “Thank you”, It is a dedication to heartbreak but at the same time reflects the self-love that arises after a love relationship.

Pitizion, at 29 years old, lets us see a facet that we did not know about the artist, that of a normal girl who suffers from loves like us, which gives her inspiration to create very honest lyrics and with which everyone can identify .

She composes her songs, and this time she had the help of Joey montana and Bobby Sierra, who are two songwriters she says she admires greatly.

© Agencies

© Agencies