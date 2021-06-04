Pitchers are using more banned substances than ever

The MLB made it clear that they are concerned about the number of launchers what have they been using forbidden substances in this season.

Rumors have been running since the start of the season that Trevor Bauer, Giovanny Gallegos, and other pitchers have been using banned substances to get a better grip on the ball.

According to Ken Rosenthal, everything indicates that most of these rumors are somewhat true, since the MLB determined through investigation and analysis that multiple pitchers are using banned substances due to various balls they have seized.

In a meeting that MLB executives had, evidence was presented that if they are using forbidden substances, from now on they are going to take drastic measures on everyone they find.

The same is happening in the Minor Leagues, there are already four launchers that they suspend after being caught with prohibited substances in their caps and gloves.

Here the report:

MLB informed owners this week of severity of issue with pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs, sources tell @TheAthletic. Enforcement is coming, but league will follow a process, involving communicating with players ‘and umpires’ unions as well as all 30 clubs. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 3, 2021

Reasons to believe that you are cheating:

He had never recorded six no-hitters in less than the first half of a season at the MLB , something that already happened in 2020, in addition, this is one of the seasons with the poorest offense since the 90s.

Here the report: