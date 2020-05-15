For pitcher Joel Payamps, settling in the big leagues is a throw away: his change in speed.

“I must improve my gear change. I know it is good, but I must have confidence and throw it, “said the pitcher of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the baseball of the United States, and the Stars, in the local ball.

The right-hander said he relies on his fastball, sinker, and slider to outsource opponents, but understands he needs his trade to combine it with his fastball to keep hitters out of balance.

Payamps issued his thoughts in a live interview with Osvaldo Rodríguez Suncar, press director for Las Estrellas, through the club’s Instagram account, @estrellasbc.

The Santiago native is at his residence in that city, passing the period of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of D-Backs training this spring.

“I pitched in one game and did not allow a run in two innings, without walking,” Payamps recalled of that game during practice this year, in which he did not allow an opponent to hit and strike out.

The man from Santiago made his debut last season in the Major Leagues, with the D-Backs. He pitched + o in two games and had 4.0 innings, 4 hits and 2 strikeouts.

Exhorts to trust Stars

Payamps urged the players of the Stars to trust the team’s talent, in the next local season.

“We must have confidence in our team. There is talent here. What if there is talent! ”Said Payamps.

The pitcher said he is willing to pitch with the Stars from the first day of next season, in the role assigned to him, either as a starter or a reliever.

With the Stars, Payamps has pitched in 27 games, spread across three seasons. In three of those games he has pitched as a starter, a role in which he has played most of his career in the Minor Leagues of the United States (145-119.

