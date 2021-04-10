Pitcher Joe Musgrove makes history by pitching San Diego Padres’ first no-hitter game



Padres’ Joe Musgrove (left) celebrates his pitching gem with catcher Victor Caratini.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The name of Joe musgrove will be forever engraved in the history of the San Diego Padres after the right-hander posted the first no-hitter game of all time for the Californian franchise on Friday.

It took 8,205 games in 53 years of San Diego Padres baseball for the team to sign a no-hitter, no-run game, consummated with an Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounder to shortstop for him 3-0 win over Texas Rangers in Arlington.

. @ ItsbuccnJoe59 tosses the first no-hitter of 2021! 👏 pic.twitter.com/wSSRbtUxHh – MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2021

POV: You just witnessed the first no-hitter in @Parents history. pic.twitter.com/qC8FUBWX1s – MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2021

HISTORY! @ ItsbuccnJoe59 has thrown the first no-hitter in Parents history! pic.twitter.com/OePKRKZ8iO – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 10, 2021

The only Rangers hitter to reach the 28-year-old Musgrove was Joey Gallo, the product of a pitch in the fourth inning. He struck out 10 batters.

JOE-NO! pic.twitter.com/cVRPQmGde3 – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 10, 2021

Musgrove, who grew up in the San Diego area, He only won one game in 2020 playing for Pittsburgh and in his career he has a mark of 31-38. But everything will be different from this Friday, April 9, because now it is a team history.

The Padres are shaping up to challenge the champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who celebrated their 2020 championship in front of their fans on Friday. They look like the top two teams in the National League, if not all of baseball.