Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay He had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme stunts when he lost control of his small plane and plummeted into the Gulf of Mexico killing him in 2017, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

Halladay had amphetamine levels roughly 10 times higher than therapeutic levels in her blood along with a high level of morphine and an antidepressant that can affect judgment while performing high climbs and sharp turns, sometimes less than 2 meters from the water, she says. the report on the accident of November 7, 2017 off the coast of Florida.

The maneuvers put loads of almost twice the gravity on the plane, an Icon A5 Halladay had purchased a month earlier. In the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb and his speed dropped to around 135 km / h. The propeller-powered plane plummeted and crashed into the water. The report says Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning.

The report does not give a final reason for the accident. It is expected to be published soon.

About a week before the accident, the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star had flown the plane under the iconic Skyway Bridge of Tampa Bay, posting on social media, “Flying the Icon A5 over water is like flying a fighter jet!”

Halladay, eight-time All-Star and two-time winner of the Cy Young AwardHe released a perfect game and a no-hit playoff in 2010. He played for the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and for the Phillies from 2010-13, going 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously last year.

Halladay had taken off from a lake near his home about 15 minutes before the accident, and an earlier report says he was flying at approximately 170 kph just 3.3 meters above water before beginning to maneuver. He had roughly 700 hours of flight time after obtaining his pilot’s license in 2013, according to the previous report, including 51 hours on Icon A5s with 14 on the plane that crashed. The report says Halladay was treated for substance abuse twice between 2013 and 2015.

Launched in 2014, the A5 is an amphibious aircraft intended to be treated as a ATVA piece of weekend recreational equipment with folding wings that can be easily towed in a trailer to a lake where it can take off from the water.

The man who directed the design of the plane, John Murray Karkow, 55, died while flying an A5 over California’s Berryessa Lake on May 8, 2017, an accident the NTSB attributed to the pilot’s error.

