Pitcher and batter week Mexico 2021 Mexican Baseball League

The Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) made the appointment of the pitcher Y batter of the second week of the 2021 campaign.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK:

Serpentineer Dylan Unsworth traveled from South Africa directly to Mexican territory and specifically Vercruz to debut in the best possible way than a game without hitting or running.

The pre-named pitching feat was performed by Unsworth on Friday, May 29, against the Red Devils of Mexico where the pitcher simply made history.

For this reason, the Mexican Baseball League decided to award the pitcher as Pitcher of the Week, where he worked for nine innings, where he did not allow hits or runs and was 1-0, with a 0.00 ERA.

The shark that swam from South Africa to make history in Puerto Jarocho 🦈🇿🇦 Congratulations to @dylansharkie! The owner of the first no-no of the season in the LMB is the pitcher of the week 😎 # EmocionesImparables ⚾🤩 pic.twitter.com/n7dpCcK6nw – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) May 31, 2021

BATTER OF THE WEEK:

While on the offensive side, the Cuban player of the Saraperos de Saltillo Henry Urrutia he was chosen as the hitter of the week.

The Cuban actually killed the ball in the past week, as he hit a 348 average, with five home runs and seven RBIs.

Urrutia He is well known among the Venezuelan fans as he saw action with the Leones del Caracas and Cardenales de Lara, where he showed that he is a fearsome ball shooter and in any turn he can surprise with a connection to any part of the field.

We hope that he continues in his good moment and that we can enjoy a great Cuban season in the LMB.