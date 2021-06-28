pitched battle triggers a real fight in event

Better not to understand how things are done in Russia but a pitched battle at an MMA event -R3 Fighting Championship– unleashed in a real fight.

After one of the matches planned in the poster took place two fighters from their respective teams put up a huge brawl in the cage.

Had it happened in the UFC, both teams would be taken off the stage and would face consequences from the company. But not in Russia.

What happened in R3 Fighting Championship was that after the pitched battle the two fighters who provoked her met in a match.

