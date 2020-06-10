After being part of the popular trilogy, there was no doubt that the actress has been one of Hollywood’s busiest talents in recent years, participating in all kinds of films, be they live-action, animated and ongoing television shows in the last months.

Although, like the vast majority, the pandemic came to wreak havoc on his life, so in addition to pausing some of his future projects, He also considered leaving acting, but that from before.

Late last year he starred in the Christmas movie ‘Noelle’ for Disney +, and then reprized the role of Poppy on the ‘Trolls World Tour’, which was commissioned a couple of months ago, and is currently starring in two new television series. , Quibi’s ‘Dummy’ and HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’.

Understandably, Anna Kendrick thought about quitting acting and taking a short break from work, but this pandemic was not what she had in mind.

The actress recently appeared on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden., talking to the presenter, about what he’s been up to in the last few months.

Anna Kendrick thought about quitting acting before the pandemic recognized that she was ready to take a breather, but being locked up isn’t exactly the same.

“The funny thing is that I finally recognized that I needed a little bit of free time. You know, take a little bit of free time and then a little hit from the global pandemic. I was kind of like, ‘This was not what I meant.’ I feel like I’m a little worried that when this is all over, it will be like, “Okay, so you’re ready to go back to work. I was talking more about going to the movies and stuff. I’m literally locked in my house right now, “Kendrick noted.

So what have you been doing in the time that you’ve been locked up at home? In addition to virtual movie nights with her family every week, Kendrick has been putting together a ton of huge LEGO sets to keep her busy.