1/2

Pitbull: We are going to win, launches a new song to cheer on its fans | AP

Pitbull: We are going to win, launches a new song to cheer on its fans

The Cuban-American singer and rapper, Pit bull, wants to cheer on his fans during the coronavirus quarantine, the artist releases a new hymn: “I Believe That We Will Win” (I think we are going to win)

Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pit bull He released this new topic through a lyrical video last Sunday in which all the profits from the single will support the efforts by the pandemic of charities Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

In an interview that he himself interpreter Reggeton’s offer noted that one of his concerns was not his work schedule but how to help the public, his fans these days.

It may interest you Pitbull is inspired by a hymn for the Coronavirus on his return to the stage

Likewise, he commented on his experience with after hearing a chanted slogan in college basketball games, he found the answer with “I Believe” (I believe).

In a section of the lyrics which combines English and Spanish, it says:

May God bless all your family, my friends, on behalf of Armandito, hit this virus hard.

The motivation behind the song has been motivating the planet, motivating everyone and not letting them scare them off, “said Pitbull from Miami, where he lives.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In the same way, he stressed that currently, despite the fact that we face this virus We have the advantage of being informed at all times.

We have the time right now to educate ourselves, we have access with the phone to see what is really happening in the world, not only the number of people who are infected or people who have died from this virus and that God I bless you, but also the number of people who have recovered from this virus. ”

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Also, the singer he details that he received the choir from a friend and after two hours the song was written and two more hours they had the song fully recorded.

The video was filmed in a neighborhood of Little Havana, standing on the roof of one of the 11 subsidized public schools SLAM (Sports Leadership And Management Academy) that has launched nationwide, so now he hopes that all his fans will find the strength to overcome this crisis global.

Music for me is a universal language, ”said Pitbull.

You can also read Pink and her 3-year-old son tested positive for Covid-19

We need people out there to keep their minds strong so that their bodies can battle this, “he added. “The message is that I think we are going to win. No, I KNOW we are going to win. ”

.