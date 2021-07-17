Pitbull on Cuba: “This is a message for the world. We have to wake up” | Video

The singer and businessman Pitbull used his social networks to express himself aboutwhat the Cuban people live. In an extensive video, the artist said: “This is a message for the world, we have to wake up and get going,” he said. And he added: “I can’t give him food, I can’t give him water, I can’t get him medicine, but above all, I can’t help him and give him what he really deserves, which is freedom.” With this message the artist joins several of the celebrities who on their platforms have sought to attract the attention of the world. Since the weekend, several Cuban and other artists have spoken out against the protests on the island due to the increase in coronavirus cases and the deterioration of the economic and health situation on the island. President Miguel Díaz-Canel says that US trade sanctions have created economic misery.