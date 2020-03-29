Pitbull is inspired by a hymn for the Coronavirus on his return to the stage | Instagram

The famous reggaeton singer Pit bull, shared a controversial news when warning his return to the stage, but he will do it with everything and coronavirus.

He singer surprised after his last announcement, after being away from the scenes for a while he is determined to return, the news was made recently in the midst of the crisis of coronavirus.

The above, was confirmed by the same singer through his account Instagram in which he revealed his next project musical which will mark his return to the stage.

He also revealed some other details about his new topic which will be a world anthem for the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The song “I Believe That We Will Win”, theme focused on the current crisis of pandemic It will be the production with which the famous interpreter of “International Love” and many others will come to vibrate the stages.

The next hit intends to premiere on April 10th, accompanied by a video clip, which had the collaboration of the artist Saban Music Group.

And to give a small preview of what will be to his fans, the same artist revealed a brief teaser of what will appear to be the world anthem. Would you like to hear it?

The publication, which was accompanied by a supportive and empathetic message to the world where you call for union to face this crisis.

Now is when we have to stick together and fight hard … here is a world anthem, “he wrote in the post.

Armando Christian Pérez (Miami, January 15, 1981), better known by its stage name Pit bull is an American singer and music producer of Cuban origin.

His career has also been marked by collaborations with various singers such as Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Jennifer López, Belinda, Austin Mahone, Ne-Yo, Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Fergie, Havana Brown, Chris Brown, Ke $ ha, Becky G, among others.

He grew up in Little Havana, a section of Miami known for its large population of descent Cuban.

.