‘Pitbull’ Freire submits Sanchez and retains Bellator featherweight title

This Friday, April 2, Bellator 255 took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event was the second semi-final of the featherweight Grand Prix. Champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire was looking to defend the belt against Emmanuel Sanchez and advance to the final.

The rematch match between Freire and Sanchez was very different from their first match in 2018. That night in Israel, both came out looking to do immediate damage and ‘El Matador’ put ‘Pitbull’ in a tight spot in the first round at Bellator 209 This time they both came out more cautious, seeking to impose their strategy with intelligence.

Emmanuel attacked with solid kicks to Patricio’s leg, and avoided closing distance. Freire planted himself in the center of the octagon looking for Sanchez to enter to counter hit him. ‘El Matador’ continued to be successful with the kicks and began to gain confidence. Occasionally ‘Pitbull’ would explode going to the front with punch combinations.

With just over a minute and a half to go, Sanchez looked for offense and ran into an accurate left-handed hook from the Brazilian. The impact sent him to the canvas and Freire immediately fitted a perfect guillotine to put Sanchez to sleep and put an end to the actions.

Main Card Bellator 255Champ Patricio Freire defeats Emmanuel Sanchez via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 3:35 Jason Jackson defeats Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Tyrell Fortune defeats Jack May via TKO (fists) – Round 1, 3:16: Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Kana Watanabe defeats Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Bellator 255 Magomed Magomedov defeats Cee Jay Hamilton via submission (kills lion) – Round 2, 1:22 Mandel Nallo defeats Ricardo Seixas Filho via KO (punch) – Round 1, 3:23 Khalid Murtazaliev defeats Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Chris Gonzalez defeats Roger Huerta via submission (punches) – Round 3, 3:01 Jose Augusto defeats Jonathan Wilson via submission (arm triangle) – Round 1, Roman Faraldo defeats Trevor Gudde via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:30 Jordan Newman defeats Branko Busick via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:30