Pitbull dog kills his owner in Hidalgo

A man lost his life after being attacked by a dog of the pit bull breed, reported the emergency services of the state of Hidalgo.

The events occurred on the old train track located in the town of Manzana Uno, San José Tepenene, in the municipality of El Arenal.

At the scene, Civil Protection personnel arrived aboard unit 011, whose personnel confirmed that the man attacked by the pitbull dog no longer had vital signs.

“He was allegedly attacked by a pit bull dog, apparently owned by the deceased person,” it was reported.

The place was sheltered awaiting personnel from the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding legal procedures.

