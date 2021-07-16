Pitbull asks the owner of Amazon to support the people of Cuba: “Jeff Bezos is someone who can help us”

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, which is why many celebrities have spoken out in favor of the call for freedom that Cubans launched on July 11.

Pitbull, who is Cuban-American, joined that list of artists who ask for help for the island and In a video, he launched a powerful message against the “dictatorship” that exists in this region.

“This is a message for the world. We need to stand up, step forward, but if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake up. This is not just a Cuban event, this is a global event. It’s not about politics it’s about saving lives. It is about unity, not division. And the bottom line is that it’s about acting, ”the singer mentions in the recording he posted on Instagram.

Then He urged billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose adoptive father is Cuban, to support the people of the Island at this momentous moment in their search for freedom.

“All the allies of the world come together to help, global companies, people of whom we are so proud, People like Jeff Bezos, a Cuban-American, graduated from a Miami high school, built one of the largest companies in the world. The richest man in the world. Is someone who can get involved and really help us, ”said Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull’s real name.

The artist closed his video of more than two minutes encouraging his compatriots to keep up this ‘fight’.

“You are the ones who are going to motivate the world, inspire the world, so that they see what is real live and die for freedom“, told them.

With thousands of people protesting rising prices, persistent blackouts, food and medicine shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba is experiencing one of its largest anti-government demonstrations in recent history.