‘Pistol’: Maisie Williams is unrecognizable in the Sex Pistols biopic

A project to mark in the box is ‘Pistol’, the series that Danny Boyle prepares, the director of films like ‘Trainspotting’ or ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Boyle will address in a six-episode miniseries the rise to success during the 70s of the well-known – and controversial – British punk band the Sex Pistols. For this, it will have a cast that highlights Maisie Williams, Arya Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’. The actress will put herself in the shoes of the model Pamela Rooke and for this she has needed an important characterization, so much that it is difficult to recognize her in the photos of the filming that have been leaked.

Maisie Williams onset filming in London alongside co-star Toby Wallace for “Pistols” today! #Sexpistols pic.twitter.com/Tiht71Q3Ge ? Maisie WIlliams? .daily. (@maisiestyle) March 31, 2021

Pamela Rooke was one of the flagships of the new British street fashion that was breaking through at the time and that dominated popular culture in the country for decades.. She is known for having worked for designer Vivienne Westwood and for having attended many of the band’s early concerts before it even gained notoriety. In the photographs, we can see her with her characteristic and extravagant look: blonde, with black marked eyebrows, painted lips, a transparent yellow coat, suspenders and black stockings with white heels.

Danny Boyle is at the forefront of this project that was born from the memories of the band’s guitarist, Steve Jones, and Williams will be joined by other important names. Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), the leader of the group, will be played by Anson Boon (‘1917’) and the drummer, Paul Cook, Jacob Slater. Along with them, we will see Louis Partridge (‘Enola Holmes’) playing bassist Sid Vicious and Emma Appleton (‘The Witcher’) playing his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. We still don’t know anything about the plot, but knowing the history of the band we can intuit some of the events that will be narrated.

The murky history of the Sex Pistols

It won’t be surprising to hear that drugs exerted a fundamental influence on group members, something that most bands, especially during those decades, had to deal with. The relationship between Nancy and Sid made many headlines for their controversial relationship based on drug abuse. Nancy was found dead in 1978, at age 20, in the bathtub with stab wounds to the abdomen. Sid was arrested and charged with the murder, although he always denied it; before the trial he died of an overdose.

The director himself, who already has filmed portraying the underworld of the United Kingdom and the street subculture, referred to DigitalSpy with great enthusiasm towards the project when it was first announced: “This is the moment when British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point of British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and unleashed their fury and their fashion and everyone had to watch and listen and everyone feared or followed them“, he counted.