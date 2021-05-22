pissed off by Carlos Sainz after qualifying

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified fourth but was not happy. He could get the pole position, but the accident of his partner and poleman, Charles Leclerc, prevented it.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified in fourth position in Monaco

Carlos Sainz is starring in his best Monaco Grand Prix, with the second position in the three free practice sessions. Later in qualifying, he was in the first position on several occasions, and when the last opportunity came, the last lap of Q3, his teammate Charles Leclerc suffered an accident, and everyone who was on a fast lap, such as Sainz, had to abort it.

“There has been no possibility of a last attempt and that is why you can imagine the anger I have, it’s the first chance I have to get pole in my entire career, and not even being able to try, “said Carlos Sainz when he got out of his Ferrari in fourth place in qualifying.

“I had plenty of pace to do a 1’10” 1 or 1’10 ”2, but I couldn’t do it. On the first run of Q3 there was a lot of traffic, with people in front I had not been able to warm up the tire well, and the last sector was perhaps not the best, but I knew I had two or three tenths in my pocket for the last run , and it could not be ”.

In the end, Carlos Sainz qualified in fourth position, 2 tenths behind Leclerc, and will start from the second row alongside Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).