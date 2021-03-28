Piso 21 launches its new musical work

At last the prayers of his loyal fans were answered! While it is true that his compatriot and Nobel Prize winner for literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, spoke of “Love in the time of cholera”, Floor 21 announces the release of their third studio album entitled “El amor en tiempo del perreo”, which marks a new stage for the famous band after three years without stepping on the studio. With a new member among its ranks –Lourdy joined in 2019 – and a very promising album, the Colombian group assures that this is their most real musical material: “Each song is a challenge, each song has a reason, an argument. It is not making music to be made, it is our most real album precisely because of that “, he said. Pablito (Pablo Mejía) HELLO! USES.

“Lorduy came to inject Piso 21 with a little more perreo, more life, a little more“ flow ”and we express it that way in our music, in our songs. It is a completely honest album, with a lot of rhythm and a lot of versatility ”, he added. Dim.

“El amor en tiempo del perreo” –available from March 18– has great collaborations with Maluma, black Eyed Peas, Christian Nodal, Myke Towers, Mabiland, Freid, Moncas, Zion & Lennox, The ghetto, Lalo Ebratt and Press play. With so many voices in a single material, the guys from Piso 21 know that this record material is a sure hit.

“We like to be at that middle point, like that of taking people out of their comfort zone and bringing them a little bit to Piso and we have felt very comfortable doing experiments like with the Black Eyed Peas, Christian Nodal … where we all risk a little. They [sus colaboradores] They come to our world a little and we a little to theirs ”, commented Pablito (Pablo Mejía).