Piscine Luxembourg Holdings quickly placed 4.91% of Fluidra for 300.48 million

Piscine Luxembourg Holdings, the first shareholder of Fluidra, has sold 4.91% of the capital of the company chaired by Eloi Planes for a total of 300.48 million euros within the framework of an accelerated placement process aimed exclusively at qualified investors, communicated through the CNMV.

Specifically, the number of Fluidra shares sold in the placement was 9.6 million at a unit price of 31.30 euros per share. Of the total sold, Fluidra has repurchased 1.80 million shares, representing approximately 0.92% of the capital, at the mentioned price.

After that in January it had already shed 10.7%. Piscine Luxembourg, Rhone Capital’s investment vehicle, so far controlled 21.49% of the capital of the Spanish multinational pool and wellness company. With the final sale announced today, its weight is reduced to 16.58%.

Piscine Luxembourg Holdings will not be able to divest any more Fluidra shares in the next 90 days.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities Europe and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. have been the entities in charge of carrying out the placement of this block of shares, while AZ Capital and STJ Advisors have acted as financial advisers to the seller.