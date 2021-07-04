Pisces Monthly Horoscope for July 2021 – Monthly Overview

Add these dates to your GCal:

Friday, July 9: New Moon in CancerThursday, July 22: Sun enters LeoFriday, July 23: Full Moon in AquariusWednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius

It’s Cancer season, which means the Sun is currently cruising through the sensitive water sign, making everyone a bit more sensitive than usual. Not everyone can handle the mushy gushy feels, but as Pisces, you were born to ride the waves. In fact, you find the emotional intensity rather inspiring! On July 9, the Moon meets the Sun in Cancer’s sky, forming a powerful New Moon that activates the area of ​​your chart associated with art, creativity, and passion. This is an excellent time for you to explore personal self-expression, so don’t be afraid to get abstract. Whether you’re working on poetry, painting a seascape, or taking some tasteful nudes, you’ll be perfecting your craft under this romantic lunation. Sure, not everyone will understand, but whatever! Haters will keep on hating!

On July 22, a new astrological season begins when the Sun drifts into Leo’s vibrant sky. This vibrant fire sign is known for its bombastic, performative spirit, and now you’re contemplating ways you can infuse your schedule with a little more glamor. Over the next few weeks, take a good hard look at your calendar: if it’s filled to the brim with boring meetings and mind-numbing obligations, be sure to pepper it with some exciting plans. Whether you’re planning a spontaneous weekend trip, signing up for a captivating workshop, or simply carving out time to dance around your apartment, you’ll find that even the most exhausting week can feel invigorating when it’s dipped in stardust. How divine!

Then, on July 23, the Full Moon in Aquarius will expose you to the other side of calendar management: emotional wellness. This lunation will illuminate your psychic zone and, under this sky, your intuition will be working overtime. Your external world mirrors your internal reality, so as you’re adjusting your schedule, be sure to note how these shifts in your day-to-day impact how you feel; even your daily commute symbolizes your own spiritual quest. Overwhelmed? I don’t blame you; this is surely a lot to consider. Fortunately, a second Full Moon in Aquarius will occur just a few weeks later (the “Blue Moon” on August 22), helping to solidify these themes, ensuring that they’re truly embodied.

Finally, after a brief journey through your own sign, Jupiter returns to Aquarius on July 28, where it will remain for the rest of the year. I know you were excited about the lucky planet of expansion moving through your zodiac sign, but don’t worry, that will be your 2022 story! Until then, Jupiter in Aquarius will be helping you figure out exactly where abundance is needed — specifically as it relates to self-confidence. Through December 28, Jupiter’s primary task will be teaching you to believe in yourself… and that’s a wonderful thing! Dream big, Pisces darling, and take your wishes seriously. With Jupiter on your side, anything (and everything) is possible! Now that’s magic!

