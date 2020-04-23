The company Pisa Farmacéutica will donate 200 thousand medical protection kits that contain masks, face masks and gloves, as well as around 2.2 million Electrolit rehydration serums.

The company based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, explained that these supplies will be distributed starting Monday, April 27, to doctors and health professionals who are working in hospitals intended to care for patients with COVID-19.

To manufacture these materials, Pisa transformed a production line within its plants to prepare the protection kits that will be delivered to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Security and Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes and High Specialty Hospitals (CINCHAES), the Welfare Institute (Insabi) and the rest of the hospitals that have been part of the reconversion to attend to the health emergency.

This donation is in addition to the more than one million Electrolit that have already been distributed to doctors and health professionals, as well as security forces and cleaning personnel in different states of the Mexican Republic.

