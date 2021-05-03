PISA test What does it evaluate and why is it important in Mexico?

The PISA test is administered every three years in 79 OECD member countries. (Illustration: iStock)

Mexico will continue its participation in the PISA test, at least that is what the president assured, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his morning press conference, the president assured that “everything that contributes to education will be supported.”

What is the PISA test?

The International Student Assessment Program, known in Mexico as the PISA test, is a standardized assessment that is applied in countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The PISA test It is carried out to 15-year-old students every three years, at the basic secondary level, and assesses the development of skills and knowledge in three critical areas for training.

Reading Math Science

What happened in Mexico?

A text published by the civil organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI) detailed that the Government of Mexico was preparing its exit from the PISA test.

Before the news, on May 2, the OECD published a statement in which expressed concern for information on a possible suspension of the evaluation in Mexico.

#OECD statement on #Mexico’s participation in #PISA pic.twitter.com/I6yd4Bj9S4 – OECD ➡️ Better Policies for a Better Life (@ocdeenespanol) May 2, 2021

What is the PISA test for?

The PISA test shows information on the quality and equity of education and allows detailed monitoring of educational progress in participating countries.

Reports on PISA results allow countries to adapt their public policies knowing the challenges and opportunities of the educational system.

With this, public policy decisions can be made to improve the performance of students, schools and the country.

When was the last PISA test done?

Mexico participates in the PISA test since 2000. The last evaluation was carried out in 2018 and the next one was scheduled for 2021.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed to 2022, but with the application of field tests in 2021.

How was the PISA 2018 test done?

Most countries used the computer-based assessment, and the duration was two hours per student.

Around 600,000 students participated, who were a sample of the performance of around 32 million 15-year-olds studying in schools in 79 participating countries and economies.

In Mexico, 7,299 students completed the evaluation, a representative sample of the 1.4 million 15-year-old students66% of the population in this age range, in the country.

How is Mexico doing?

One of the findings was that in Mexico the 35% of students do not achieve sufficient learning compared to the average for OECD countries, which is 13%.

Average performance has remained stable in reading, mathematics, and science, throughout most of Mexico’s participation in PISA.

Only performance in PISA 2003 (in reading and mathematics) was significantly lower than performance in PISA 2018.

While only in PISA 2009 (in mathematics) it was significantly higher than the performance in PISA 2018.

In all other years and all other areas, the average performance of Mexico was not different from that observed in PISA 2018.

