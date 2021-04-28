04/28/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Flavio briatore, Renault Formula 1 sporting director until September 2009, was very critical of the current Turin Juventus coach, Andrea Pirlo. In a statement he made on the Politics in the Ball program, Briatore believes that the change of manager has been detrimental to the Bianconeri team. “We had a team that didn’t play that well, but they won. Now they have changed everything“.

I confess a follower of the Turin club, the Italian businessman considers that Pirlo was not prepared to assume the weight of such a large team. “It is as if you take out your driving license and they give you a Ferrari to drive as your first car. Pirlo was a benchmark in the field, not on the bench“He was thus referring to the games this season where the Italian team lost against much inferior teams.

Briatore ensures that by keeping Allegri The situation would not have been as disastrous as the current one. “With Allegri we could have kept winning. Everything was changed and this is the result. Max knows how to manage champions. Pirlo is a great player, but it is one thing to be a pilot and another to be a team manager“. Juve are in fourth place in Serie A and now they only have the goal of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Cristiano’s level to the team

Regarding the performance of the Portuguese striker, the Italian ensures that although he scores many goals, a team must be created around his figure. “Right now, Juve doesn’t have that team. I would keep it if he can play as a center forward, because he has shown that he knows how to score goals, but the coach must put him in the right conditions“.

The failed creation of the Super League

Finally, given the framework that generated the creation of the new European competition, Briatore is clear that a fair competition must be created for all clubs. “It was mismanaged. Have 12 teams, no relegation, no meritocracy. This is no longer a sport. It is clear that we must change and that large teams have a situation of economic risk. The approach of the Superliga was wrong“.