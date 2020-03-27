At a time when Italy and the soccer world they live in fear for him coronavirus, great figures of the country’s football will star in an online tournament of the FIFA twenty.

The online tournament It will begin next Thursday and will feature great figures of Italian football, retired or active. Among them will be Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro, Mario Balotelli, Framework Materazzi, Ciro Immobile, Bernard Corradi, among others.

The intention of this tournament FIFA twenty is to calm the ‘anguish’ experienced in Italy and the world for him coronavirus. It will start on Thursday, March 26 and it will end on Monday, when the final.

To follow the directions of the government, the tournament of FIFA 20 online they will play it from their homes. In Italy they are only allowed to go out for work, health or to buy food so that the infections in the country finish, because so far more than 24 thousand cases with coronavirus.

In addition to those already mentioned, the other participants are Ciro Ferrara, Massimo Oddo, Sandro Tonali, Luca Pellegrini, Enock Balotelli, Lyanco Evangelista, Cristian Zaccardo, Davide Zappacosta, Armando Izzo, Andrea Petagna, Alessio Cerci, Enrico Brignola, Sebastiano Esposito Y Claud Adjapong.

The Serie A of Italy was one of the first to suspend activities of shape definitive. The online tournament of FIFA 20 seeks to bring some peace to fans at home and abroad, watching figures compete again historical, but from another angle.