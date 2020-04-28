Pirelli will be the sole supplier to the WRC from 2021

The head of the Italian brand assures that they have learned a lot in F1

The head of Pirelli Motorsport, Mario Isola, wants to transfer all the knowledge accumulated in Formula 1 to the tires with which he will return next year to the top category of the World Rally Championship.

The Italian brand has been the sole supplier of tires to Formula 1 since 2011, and after winning the ‘battle’ at MRF Tires just a few months ago, it will also be the WRC from next season. Isola believes that knowledge of one discipline can be extrapolated to the other.

“We have learned a lot in Formula 1 and we are still learning. We can bring this knowledge to the WRC in logistics and also in the way we work, as well as for the tires themselves.”

“Pirelli has always had an incredible heritage in rallies, it is part of the company’s DNA, so being back again is really important to us,” said Mario Isola, according to the official WRC website.

The Italian wants to go step by step, without launching the bells on the fly, because the tests cannot begin until the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis allows it. Not surprisingly, they will try to advance all possible work through simulations.

“If you look at Formula 1, we have a lot of work done in advance before we hit the track thanks to the simulations. A rally car is different.”

“Simulating performance on land or on different surfaces is difficult, but we can do some work around it. It could be a good starting point. Hopefully we can start earlier to test and validate our product,” he added.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that the Milanese firm provides tires to the WRC2 teams and also to the Junior World Championship, so they accumulate a good experience on all types of surfaces and with different types of cars.

“We already supply all the WRC2 cars so we have a product available for the four wheel drive cars. We are working on the durability of this tire as well as its performance. We look forward to next season,” Isola expressed to conclude.

