The ‘condensed’ season makes it impossible to follow the usual procedure

Mario Isola sees “responsive and flexible” teams to find a solution

The peculiar conditions with which the 2020 season will recover will force Pirelli to take severe measures in terms of equipment availability.

The compactness of the season and the little time available, as well as the chaining of the races make it almost impossible to follow the usual procedure, much more when there are no assurances about the real calendar.

Normally Pirelli proposes the three rubber compounds suitable for each Grand Prix from the offer of 5 compounds and the teams choose the number of ‘trains’ they want from each of these games, up to the maximum authorized total, 13 games per Grand Prix. .

The problem is that 35,000 tires must be produced in just a couple of months, instead of the 9 or 10 months of a normal season. It is not easy.

Mario Isola, director of competition at Pirelli, has admitted that they are talking to the teams about the problem and that they are “receptive and flexible in seeking reasonable solutions.”

The problem is not choosing the three compounds for each circuit. That is clear because they are the same rubbers from last year. The problem is knowing how many to make for each Grand Prize. Traditionally, tires are ordered more than three months in advance, 14 weeks for races outside Euroa and 8 weeks for European ones: this is what is needed to manufacture them in Turkey and transfer them to the circuits.

Isola sees that time is upon them. That the teams cannot order without a calendar and that when it is already fixed there may not be possibilities to manufacture them according to wishes.

Isola has already sent the teams a proposal for a standard or single choice for all teams. He sees no problem in it. Although originally there are small differences in the elections – they depend a little on what the cars punish the tires -, he has realized that the elections converge and that for the race the elections are practically the same. “The allocation of games would be the same for everyone, but then they can distribute them at their convenience,” Isola says.

Obviously, this step would require an amendment to the sports regulations, but the World Council can vote it by urgent procedure by fax or telematic means.

