The two Silverstone dates will have different compounds

Mario Isola assures that they have not had much reaction time

Pirelli has unveiled the compounds available for the first eight Grand Prixes of the extraordinary coronavirus-conditioned 2020 Formula 1 season, and it comes with surprises under its arm: at the two Silverstone events, for example, there will be different tires to choose from. .

At the moment, the queen category of motorsports has only officially announced the first part of the 2020 calendar. It is a European tour in the middle of the summer –including Spain in mid-August– consisting of eight Grand Prixes, some of them ‘repeated’ – in Austria and Great Britain.

In some routes, such as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the change of date can present a challenge for the teams when it comes to managing the tires, since the temperatures will be considerably different from the ‘usual’ ones. Pirelli has taken action on the matter, and even in the case of Silverstone will test with different compounds in its two editions.

COMPOUNDS FOR THE FIRST RACES

Of course, the three different compounds from each weekend will follow the path marked last year and there will only be three colors –in the dry rubbers–: red for the softest, yellow for the medium and white for the hardest. The head of the Italian firm, Mario Isola, ensures that decisions have been made based on the characteristics of each circuit.

“The number of variables that have happened at the beginning of this year and that have delayed the calendar have not left us much reaction time. For this reason, and according to teams, the promoter and the FIA, we have had to reveal the nominations of compounds for the first eight races. ”

“As usual, the choice has been made seeking to unite the characteristics of each tire with that of the circuit, in addition to seeking the most interesting strategic solutions for the Grand Prix,” Mario Isola commented on Pirelli’s decisions around eight first races.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard