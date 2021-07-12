Pirelli ready with new tire and sprint racing debut

The Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021 It will be the first time that Formula 1 has ordered its grid with a sprint race and it will do so just at the time when they will also debut tire compounds.

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of this year the Aston Martin de Lance Stroll y el Red Bull de Max Verstappen suffered punctures in their right rear tires. The situation sparked discussions during the French Grand Prix which led to the introduction of a tire with a harder carcass to withstand higher workloads.

The teams tested the new rear tire setup at the Spielberg circuit, but it will not be until the weekend at Silverstone that they will be fully operational. These tires that will remain until the end of the season have a more robust structure, but without extra weight, incorporating some of the elements already planned for next year’s 18-inch tires.

“There are many new things to look forward to during the Silverstone weekend: firstly, the introduction of the sprint race qualification for the first of the three races this year, which will completely alter the dynamics and pace of the finish. week, in addition to having an important effect on the use of tires, “he explained Mario Isola, in charge of Pirelli for Formula 1.

“It will be fascinating to see how teams interpret these new rules and get the most out of them.”

“We are also going to introduce the new rear tire construction which was successfully tested in Austria with positive feedback.”

Pirelli will use the harder range for Silverstone carrying the C1 as the white compound, with the C2 as the medium and the C3 as the soft. These rubbers were selected in light of the demands that tires are subjected to.

“As for Silverstone itself, it is still one of the biggest tests of the year for tires for all fast corners, which means that some degree of tire management is always essential. Another key factor is, of course, the British weather, which is famous for being variable at this time of year. “

All about sprint races:

Tire rules for sprint races

The sprint competition weekend format will be a change for all teams with only one practice session on Friday before qualifying that will serve to tidy up the grid for Saturday’s race.

In Friday’s qualifying, only the soft tire can be used, but there will be no obligation to start the grand prix with the tire with which the best time was set in Q2.

In Saturday’s sprint qualifying, drivers will be able to freely choose their tires and there will be no obligation to stop in the pits. The tire rules for Sunday’s grand prix remain intact, with drivers having the freedom to choose the tire with which they will start the main event.

Also read: