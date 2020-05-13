Mario Isola fears he will not be able to supply Formula 1 teams

“We will probably have to produce 35,000 tires in two months”

The top manager of Pirelli in Formula 1, Mario Isola, needs to know the schedule for the 2020 season as soon as possible, otherwise the Italian firm could find itself in the position of not having enough tires for the teams.

The head of Pirelli, who has served as an ambulance driver in Italy in times of coronavirus, calls on Formula 1 to be quick because, if he could not supply the teams, the first events of the season could not take place.

“We need to be 100% sure that we are in a position to supply the tires, otherwise the event cannot be organized,” says Isola, speaking to the US website Motorsport.com.

“The current regulation says that we need to know the tires in advance, eight weeks for European events and 14 weeks for the ‘farthest’ events. Obviously, this is not valid in this particular situation,” he adds.

In this sense, Isola highlights that Pirelli not only needs to know when and where the season will start, but also the rest of the events that are planned in the calendar.

“We need to look long term, to make sure that we can supply not only the first couple of events, but also the rest of the season. If we have the first part of the season in Europe and then we go to Asia and America, in a period very short, it means that in terms of production it will be a fairly busy period. ”

“We probably have to produce about 35,000 tires in a couple of months. Not in a year. You can imagine the impact on production. It is quite large.”

“We are discussing with the teams. And I have to say that they are flexible enough to find reasonable solutions such as standard allocation or some flexibility in this regard to be ready to supply in a very short period of time,” adds the Italian. .

To ‘calm the waters a little, Mario says that Pirelli has available the tires that were destined to run in Bahrain, China and Vietnam, in addition to another batch that would serve for two other Grand Prixes.

“We recovered all the tires that were shipped to Bahrain and Vietnam, and were able to retain the tires that were going to China. On top of that, we already started production for another couple of events. So we have a stock of tires that is immediately available for your use. ”

“We have some tires at Didcot and we have more at our factory in Romania. Once we have the schedule, we just have to organize the trucks to bring the tires and people to the events. The equipment for European events is a little less complicated because We use trucks and not containers, “says Isola.

As for the tires with 18-inch wheels –scheduled for the 2022 season–, Mario reveals that the tests have started at his facilities, although the circuit tests will probably have to wait until next year.

“Obviously we cannot do any tests outdoors, but last week we started our activities, for example with indoor tests. We are not subject to closure, as are the teams, so we are working and we can do some analysis or some prototypes to test them at our facilities before hitting the track next year, “Isola says to conclude.

