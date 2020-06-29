Mario Isola, “excited” to return to competition after forced ‘rest’

The tires will be the same as those used in Austria in 2019

Formula 1 returns to action after a period of closure forced by the coronavirus, and it will do so with a double date at the Red Bull Ring to open the 2020 season: Austrian GP and Styrian GP. As it could not be otherwise, the top manager of Pirelli in the competition, Mario Isola, is eager to return to work and hopes to have a level grill.

The Italian firm will take to the track located in Spielberg the same compounds as last year. Despite the performance gain that the cars have had, which can be a challenge in terms of tire management, the compounds chosen are C2 –hard–, C3 –medium– and C4 –soft–.

Also, unlike what will happen at Silverstone, the compounds will be the same for the two races that will be held at the Red Bull Ring. It is a low abrasive circuit and, at the same time, not very stressful for the tires, reason why Pirelli emphasizes that most pilots could opt for a strategy to a stop.

However, it should be remembered that last year’s edition was decided in the last bars in favor of a Max Verstappen who knew how to get the best out of his tires. The ‘blistering’ will be a factor to take into account, despite the fact that last year a new model of tires was introduced to reduce it and this year the range is identical.

“After a long forced break, we are excited to finally get back into the competition! This year’s Austrian Grand Prix will look slightly different, with no spectators and special measures against the Covid-19, but we were actually already implementing some of these procedures at the Australian Grand Prix, so we have experience in these unusual circumstances. ”

“The tires are exactly the same as last year, so probably the most important variable element will be the ‘rust’ that teams and drivers could have accumulated after so long away from racing,” Mario Isola commented on the start of the season.

“To get back to the rhythm, some teams have recently tested with 2018 cars or ‘filming days’ with current cars. In both cases, these work with special tires that are very far from the race specifications, so everyone starts again this weekend on an absolutely level grill, “Isola said to conclude.

