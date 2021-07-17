Pirelli believes that some will bet on the soft in the sprint race

Unlike a normal race weekend, where the top 10 drivers start the race on the tires they have run on since Q2, while the rest of the grid can freely choose which compound to start with, none of them the pilots are obliged to start the sprint race this Saturday with tires with which they disputed the qualifying on Friday.

The consensus in the paddock in recent weeks has been that the medium compound would be the default option for the 17-lap event.

However, Isola He now believes that the low degradation observed in FP1 and in the long runs performed with what is now the soft compound of last year’s 70th anniversary race in Silverstone suggest that some riders might go soft and favor early performance over durability.

In fact, in the 2020 event, Kimi Raikkonen completed a 25-lap relay at the end of the race, while Esteban Ocon he did 22 laps from the start, with a full tank of fuel.

Those most likely to go for the softs are potentially fast cars that are near the back of the grid, such as Lance Stroll (15º), Yuki Tsunoda (16th) and Raikkonen (17th).

Even if your tires go off in the final laps, they are unlikely to go much further back from where they started. Any security car or virtual security car will play in favor of soft tires, allowing them to extend their life.

The teams will have a better idea of ​​what they can do this afternoon after FP2 on Saturday, which will be devoted to longer runs.

“It is difficult to predict whether teams are going to use only medium for sprint qualifying or also soft,” said Isola.

“Because if we go back to the second race, for example, that we had at Silverstone last year, where the soft compound that we have this week was the medium compound, we had some drivers who were able to do longer relays than the duration of the race. sprint race with the soft without high degradation “.

“We had for example Ocon, Leclerc, Stroll, Raikkonen and Giovinazzi. They all did long stints with the C3 compound. So I think, considering that last year we had similar conditions in terms of temperature, that’s a good indication. of what they can choose. “

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, before coming here, I was pretty much convinced that everyone would try sprint qualifying on the medium compound. But today, if you ask me, I’m not so sure. And we can probably see a soft compound mix. and a half”.

“If it happens, obviously, it is very interesting, because with this new format, everyone was thinking that the sprint qualifier is with the same compound for everyone. Maybe not.”

When asked by Motorsport.com, Isola admitted that the data suggests that some car / driver combinations have a much better chance of making the soft last.

“I don’t want to tell too many secrets, because obviously we see the data, and there is an indication of the cars that are using the tires in a better way or in a worse way,” he said. “But I think if you look at the previous races, there are some cars that are able to use the tires better than others.”

“I can’t exclude that someone, especially at the back, might try to come out on the soft side, and maybe attack at the beginning. It’s only 17 laps, so it’s not a very long race where you can push hard. And for some riders from behind, I don’t want to say there is nothing to lose, but they sure can try something different. “

Isola also confirmed that the official debut of the new Pirelli rear tire, which was tested in the Austrian practice, had gone well: “The new tire is almost transparent compared to the old one. There are no changes to the balance and no need to change. nothing in the car. It’s a pretty good build, it’s more robust, we can use a lower pressure. That was the goal. I’m happy with the introduction. “