Few days remain for the unprecedented start of the 2020 season of the F1 World Championship and Pirelli, the exclusive supplier of tires, published the compounds that will be held in the first eight Grand Prix, all of these in Europe.

Like last year, the range of tires ranges from the hardest to the softest, from C1 to C5. Pirelli chooses three for each Grand Prix and its identification is done through colors in order: white, yellow and red (from the hardest to the softest).

The choice of C2, C3 and C4, this being the mid-range of the range, has been the most preferred. It will be used in the two Austrian Grand Prix opening the season, as in Hungary, also in the second race in Great Britain, the Belgian GP and the Italian GP. Meanwhile the C1, C2 and C3 will be used in the first race at the British and Spanish GPs.

Pirelli compound listing for the 2020 F1 season

Keep in mind that each pilot will have a total of thirteen games available for the weekend, of which he will have to preserve one of the softest for Q3. This set will then be returned to those who rank in the top 10, and the rest of the drivers will have it for the race.

In addition, each driver must have a set of the hard compound (white) and one of the medium compound (yellow) available for the race and one of them must be used.

Mario Isola, director of competition at Pirelli said: “With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible schedule that does not leave much time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed with the teams, the promoter and the FIA ​​to announce in He set the compound nominations for the first eight races this year.

As usual, these compounds have been chosen to better match the characteristics of each circuit and provide interesting opportunities for race strategy. ”