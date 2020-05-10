There are many options to watch audiovisual content from home without the need to pirate movies and there are many cases of websites that have closed due to this practice. The fine can reach more than 400,000 euros …

What is considered hacking

We have always talked about pirating movies or watching them online but we cannot start talking about its consequences without making clear what is considered “pirating”. In this case, we are talking about getting a paid product, whether audiovisual or of any other nature, for free and bypassing the Intellectual Property Law, it is an illegal act. But as we will see in the Penal Code, it will depend on whether there is an economic benefit or profit to make it a crime. It will not be the same, as we will see in the next paragraphs, that you make a profit by pirating movies than simply watching them on the Internet.

In any case, we will be accessing paid content for free, so we will be breaking the law and causing damage to the industry. According to the SAR, hacking is “taking advantage of the work or works of others, especially copying computer programs or works of literature or music without being legally authorized to do so.”

The practice of hacking is not new, of course. It comes from many years ago and there have been many programs used over the years to download songs, movies or books for free without paying for them (direct download, torrent, watch online …) And there have also been many attempts to justice and the owners of the rights for stopping these illegal activities, closing many websites that facilitated the download of these protected contents.

Differences between watching and uploading movies

It is necessary to distinguish between the action of the user who goes to the Internet to search for a movie and downloads it or watches it without paying for it, and that of the person who copies that work and publishes it on the Internet so that other users can view it. download for free without paying. Both are considered piracy but there is a substantial difference between both actions: in the second case, a crime may be incurred if there is a profit motive or there is an economic benefit, for example, that of the advertisements on a website that report money if users enter it to download the content hosted there. As we will see in the Penal Code, that will be the line that separates an illegal action from a crime.

For example, you will commit a crime whoever makes illegal copies of movies or music albums to be sold later on an itinerant basis, whoever hosts the links to downloads of these contents on a website owned by them for profit or who economically exploits those contents without the authorization of the owners of the intellectual property rights.

Crimes against intellectual property

The Penal Code typifies in articles 271 and 272 crimes related to intellectual property. These two articles specify the different crimes and the penalties they entail. As we have already seen in the previous sections, the key will be the economic benefit, direct or indirect, that is obtained with the commission of these crimes, which turns the practice into a crime and which can aggravate the penalties as we will see in articles 270 and 271 of the Penal Code.

Article 270

In article 270.1 it is said: «A person who, with the intention of obtaining a direct or indirect economic benefit and to the detriment of a third party, reproduces, will be punished with a prison sentence of six months to four years and a fine of twelve to twenty-four months. , distribute, publicly communicate or in any other way exploit economically, in whole or in part, a literary, artistic or scientific work or performance, or its transformation, interpretation or artistic execution fixed on any type of support or communicated through any means , without the authorization of the holders of the corresponding intellectual property rights or their assignees ».

In this first point we see what the Penal Code considers a crime against intellectual property. Reproduce, plagiarize, distribute, publicly communicate or economically exploit a work in any other way without the authorization of the rights holders. Again we find the keywords of economic benefit, which are the ones that will mark the line between the commission or not of the crime.

Article 270.2 refers to some of the best-known pages where we can find this content or how to access it without paying: “The same penalty will be imposed on whoever, in the provision of information society services, with the intention of obtaining a direct or indirect economic benefit, and to the detriment of a third party, actively and non-neutrally facilitate and without limiting itself to a merely technical treatment, the access or location on the internet of works or services subject to intellectual property without the authorization of the holders of the corresponding rights or their assignees, in particular by offering ordered and classified lists of links to the works and contents referred to above, even if said links were initially provided by the recipients of their services ».

Most of the pages we know and which are used to view paid content for free They comply with this formula that is specified in the second point of article 270, they facilitate access to this content, in many occasions with an ordered and classified list in which to consult and find the specific file that we want to download without paying.

Sections 3 and 4 of article 270 refer to the judge’s ability to stop activity on those pages and the withdrawal of works protected by intellectual property and also the penalties for the distribution or commercialization of itinerant or merely occasional of this type of pirated content.

In article 270.5 it is said that “those who will be punished with the penalties provided for in the preceding paragraphs, in their respective cases”, summarizing: export or store copies intended for reproduction, publicly distributed or communicated; import these products; promote or facilitate the criminal activities detailed in the first two sections; evade or facilitate the circumvention of technological measures in place to prevent the commission of crimes.

And in section 6 and last of this article 270 it is warned about the use of programs to bypass the restrictions and blockages of these pages that offer content declared criminal in the first two sections, provided there is a commercial purpose: «You will also be punished with a prison term of six months to three years Anyone who manufactures, imports, puts into circulation or possesses for commercial purposes any means primarily designed, produced, adapted or carried out to facilitate the unauthorized deletion or neutralization of any technical device that has been used to protect computer programs or any of the other works, interpretations or executions in the terms provided in the first two sections of this article ».

Article 271

In article 271, once the crimes are classified, some special circumstances that may entail are addressed. “The prison sentence of two to six years, fine of eighteen to thirty-six months and special disqualification for the exercise of the profession related to the crime committed, for a period of two to five years when the crime of the previous article is committed ». These circumstances are: that the benefit obtained has special economic significance, that the facts are particularly serious (due to the number of works unlawfully distributed or reproduced, for their value or due to the importance of the damages caused), that the culprit belongs to an organization dedicated to infringing intellectual property rights; or that minors are used for the commission of these crimes.

With these two articles, the Penal Code details and typifies the crimes related to intellectual property that we are talking about. From these two articles we can deduce that the Penal Code does not punish the download of an individual to see paid content for free, as it is possible that you have done at some time, but to those who provide a platform or means of downloading these contents for make a financial profit or profit from these contents. These web owners who facilitate access to these protected contents for free profit from advertising their pages or by selling the personal data of users who access or register them.

Fines and closings of websites

Piracy, downloads and P2P networks They have always been persecuted, but in recent months, the arrival of some letters to Euskaltel users in which a law firm representing a production company demanded the payment of amounts of about 100 euros per chapter to users who had been attracted attention. downloaded content through P2P networks. These complaints were based on the IP from which the download of said chapters or audiovisual content had been made and a few months later they spread to other provinces outside the Basque Country and to users of other Internet providers other than Euskaltel.

In other cases, the best known, it has not gone against the user and yes against websites or organizations that stored links and download information for this type of content, such as the closure of SeriesYonkis or the blocking of The Pirate Bay. One of the most recent cases and one that attracted public attention is the closure of Exvagos, a download link website that operated under various domains, whose owners were imposed a sanction of 400,000 euros from the Ministry of Culture, in addition to Closing of the website for a very serious infraction against the Intellectual Property Law. Similar case was that of the x-caleta website, with a fine of 375,000 euros.

There have been many websites that offered content illegally in the last years that have been closed due to a judicial decision… We know cases such as Rojadirecta, Elitetorrent, lateletv, Divxtotal, estrenosdtl or gamestorrents. Some of them entered Operation Cascade that the Civil Guard carried out in February 2018 and ended with the closure of 23 web domains from where direct download links to movies, series, music or video games were accessed.

Beyond pirating movies, there are other common audiovisual content, also football and sports are the object of these illegal activities and, in this sense, LaLiga has positioned itself very harshly against the illegal exhibition of parties without paying their rights, both in bars and through the Internet and also denouncing the practice of pirate decoders. In the latter case, one of the highest sanctions in Spain, of almost half a million euros, was carried out in November 2019, on a company that operated in different locations in Malaga and that offered decoders with pirated content to some 5,000 customers. . The fine to the owners of the company was 472,000 euros.

Legal alternatives to downloads

In recent years, the massive use of this type of illegal download has been met with legal competitors that they have more and more market share and are more popular. Options that are full of advantages and that suppose a comfortable and interesting way to watch any movie, series or documentary.

Although it cannot be said with certainty that these platforms cause a drop in illicit download activities (some studies speak otherwise, due to the exclusivity policies of the payment platforms), it is true that Netflix, HBO or other options such as Spotify in the case of music, they have changed the audiovisual panorama and that it is increasingly common for households to have one or more subscriptions to this type of streaming platform, which is a legal alternative to piracy of content protected by the Intellectual Property Law.

Streaming services

Netflix, HBO and other similar platforms are also a major change in the entertainment landscape. Although, as we have said, its exclusivity policies lead some people to search the Internet for free those series who are interested in a platform that is not subscribed, the truth is that more and more users are opting for these payment services. Their fees are not high and offer the possibility of sharing accounts, so expenses decrease. The possibility of accessing its vast catalogs with a flat rate and the social noise caused by the premieres of the most prominent series are some of the reasons why more and more users they decide to pay a subscription to any of these legal platforms for streaming audiovisual content.

Also, streaming platforms can be cheap sharing profile with other users and they are an ideal cross-platform option since you can access content from your TV, phone, tablet and wherever you are, from any device or any city. Just log in with your username and password to see what you want. They are comfortable, fast, legal and with a wide catalog in which you will always have variety. In addition, they offer us great image quality and even allow us watch movies in 4K.

As for music and piracy, one of the sectors that usually suffer the most, Spotify and its alternatives have changed the way of listening to music, since the possibility, both paid and free, of listening to music through these platforms They have come to counteract other practices that already seem outdated such as the ‘top blanket’, direct downloads of songs or albums or P2P networks. In Spotify you can find practically everything we are looking for, with offline download and listen options. A legal option to listen to the music we want without committing illegal activities and without harming the industry.

Rent or buy movies

Beyond paying a monthly subscription, which for many is considered a tie to a platform, we can rent or buy movies independently and individually if we want a title. Instead of betting on pirating movies, just search for the title in question on the Internet and pay a couple of euros to see it as many times as we want in the following days, or buy it to have it available on our device or in our account indefinitely, such as if we bought a physical movie in a store.