Pirates rookie missed home run for missing initial

The rookie of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes, made a fundamental error in the middle of the game of the Big leagues.

Ke’Bryan Hayes is one of the best promising Pirates in the MLBHowever, he just made one of his worst professional mistakes.

In the first game for the Los Angeles DOdgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a home run off Walker Buheler, however, he missed the initial and was put out.

There is no doubt that mistakes have stunned both the fans and the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise, mistakes like these drive away the fans, and even more so when it is a team that has not seen the playoffs for more than five seasons. MLB.

It is normal for a Major League player not to step on a base and to step on it again, however, this one did not.

Here the video: