Pirates prospect took her out on his first major league shift

The leaflet Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’bryan Hayes hit a massive home run in just his first inning at the Major League Baseball.

There is no doubt that Pirates They see this young man as the face of their team for another season or two, so much so that they offered him a contract extension just by having a good Spring Trainign in 2021.

In what was his first turn against the Chicago Cubs and veteran Kyle Hendricks, Ke’bryan Hayes hit a huge home run with the count at 2-1, incidentally giving his team a run to zero advantage in the Opening Day of the MLB.

Here the video:

#MLBenSala ⚾️ Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes being a treasure for the #Pirates 🏴‍☠️ in this #OpeningDay against the #Cuppies 🔥🔥😏😏 pic.twitter.com/7WqDW0QAn9 – THE SPORTS HALL (@LaSalaDeportiva) April 1, 2021

Hayes, a mere 24 years old at 5’10 tall and 220 pounds, was one of the hardest hitting the ball at the 2021 Major League Springs Training, prompting the Pirates to drop him to start the season. regular season.