Disney works very hard on the reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean to recover this film franchise that, while still being a success, did not conquer the public with its fifth installment. Among the promises that the company made when announcing this project, was to have a totally new cast of actors led by Karen Gillian (Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy), the actress who is currently negotiating the leading role and who would bring to life Redd, a pirate well known to those who have tried the attraction available in Disneyland.

But getting away from the last five movies is tricky, as you risk losing an audience used to Jack sparrow, played by the versatile Johnny Deep. For this reason, as the journalist explains Skyler Schuler in social networks, Disney I would be working in a “soft reboot” as it was in its day Bumblebee, with the possibility that Sparrow come back and therefore Johnny Deep don’t stray too far from the franchise: “I don’t know if it means that he has his role or a cameo in this project, or a movie in the same universe.”

Shortly after, the same journalist clarified that Collider has spoken to the producer of the franchise, Jerry bruckheimer, and that “soon we will have news about the role of Johnny Deep in the saga. “It is likely that all parties are currently at the negotiating table to know what direction this feature will take, and that the role of the interpreter is still in the air.

