It is well known that the Pirates of the Caribbean saga was one of the most successful of Disney and of Hollywood in general, almost 20 years after the premiere of the first film, the franchise is on a break from which we do not know with certainty if it will come out.

However, an actor from the first trilogy recently revealed that Disney is already working on a sixth installment, which could spell hope that everyone’s favorite pirate who is played by Johnny Depp will return. Adding the possibility that the actor returns to the filming.

It is worth mentioning that the last film in the saga was released in 2017, which managed to raise around the world almost 800 million dollars, however this figure was not high enough for the film company.

In October 2018 a reboot was announced for Jack Sparrow, a character played by the famous Depp who has been present in all the previous Tapes of the pirate saga.

Deadpool scriptwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernik were part of the said Project, but unfortunately they had to abandon it in February 2019. Since then not much has been officially said. However, rumors assured that Karen Gillan would be the new protagonist and others claimed that Zac Efron could play a younger version of Captain Sparrow.

The only thing that is assured is that Disney has not lost hope with the saga, the previous comment was revealed by Lee Arenberg in an interview on YouTube for the Kendall Talks TV channel.

Arenberg, who brought the pirate Pintel to life in the original trilogy, said at Disney, “They are definitely discussing him making the sixth movie, as far as I know.” And about returning to the role of pirate, this is what he replied: “Of course, of course, obviously. But they’ve already done two without us [risas]. However, I love it, I love that role. But it doesn’t depend on me. ”

The actor’s words were a bit confusing, so it remains unclear if he only heard that Disney is working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean film or if it is a continuation rather than a reboot.

In the case of the latter, perhaps it is the opportunity for Johnny to return to one of his most iconic roles. According to the actor, what caused Disney to want to do without him was due to accusations by his ex-wife Amber Heard against him for domestic violence, but according to Forbes, the reason why Disney preferred to leave the protagonist of the saga in the past is that it would cost 90 million dollars to have it in the sixth installment.

