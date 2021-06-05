Pirates fired the first baseman who made the mistake with Javier Báez

The Pirates Pittsburgh fired first baseman Will Craig putting his services on assignment for any other team in the MLB choose it.

After a terrible mistake or rather the most fatal mistake in recent years in the MLB , Will Craig also fell on the wood and the Pirates couldn’t hold him another minute.

Craig was that first baseman who made a mistake in a basic fundamental play, which went viral, we must give credit to Javier Báez for his intelligence, however, the error did not lose its value.

Will Craig hit 217. with just 1 home run in 18 games and 60 at-bats, and his defense isn’t good either, and that’s proven.

The general manager of the Pirates of Pittsburgh said he called Craig the same day he made the mistake, he had the following words before his boss:

Here his words;

“I guess when I saw him run, I went crazy for a second.”

“I think I’m going to be on the bug reels for the rest of my life, but the best way to deal with that is head-on and give everyone what I can in terms of answers and move on.”

“If I had taken a step and a half back, we would not be having this conversation. It all comes down to me making the play. It is something for which I take full responsibility ”.