One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is out now for the Nintendo Switch, but that won’t stop Bandai Namco from releasing trailers of the pirates who will fight any scuffle they crave. In the videos we can appreciate the majestic combos that the pirates will use as well as their special abilities granted by the fruits of the devil, with the exception of Shanks, who uses and is enough with his «haki»And his only arm. This week it was their turn to show themselves to Blackbeard, to Eustass Kid, and as we just mentioned, to Shanks.

Eustass Kid will crush his enemies with metal force in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Kid, one of the members of the Worst Generation will show all his power in this installment. He is a user of the Jisei-Jisei fruit that grants him powers of magnetism that he will use to form large metal structures to coil his enemies with them, as you can see in the trailer.

Blackbeard turns anyone who faces him into darkness

Marshall. D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard, is one of the most fearsome pirates that exist in One Piece, especially since when it was made with some power … In the combat trailer we can see how background is used, in addition to being seen as his level destructive is unmatched. He will undoubtedly be one of the characters we will have the best time with when crushing enemies.

Shanks does not disappoint and distributes pussy with his own power

Unlike the pirates mentioned above, our beloved Shanks is not a devil fruit user, which means that he faces his enemies with his own power, and to top it all off, he’s probably the strongest pirate we’ve mentioned for now .

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is now available for Nintendo Switch and you can buy it through this same link. Some of us are already putting on the boots with the title, because honestly, if you are a fan of One Piece, you will enjoy as a child to see the amount of care that has been put into taking care of the details of the saga.

