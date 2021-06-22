Pirate combi capsize in Hidalgo; there are 11 injured

A balance of 11 injured passengers was caused by the overturning of an irregular passenger transport van, which occurred in the Huasteca region of Hidalgo.

The accident was reported in the municipality of Yahualica near the community of Crisolco and Santa Teresa, where a non-concessioned rural unit left the asphalt with passengers on board.

The first reports revealed that presumably the vehicle that transported people for productive projects ran out of brakes, which caused the accident.

“At the moment he was circulating with 11 passengers who were slightly injured; however, they were transferred to the Atlapexco hospital for their medical evaluation ”.

On the other hand, STCH inspectors verified that the unit is not under concession and does not belong to public transport, so the monitoring of the incident was carried out by elements of Public Security of the municipality of Yahualica.

It was learned that the unit and the driver were at the disposal of the public prosecutor of the common jurisdiction of the same municipality, while responsibilities are defined.

