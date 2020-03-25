The Center of Mexico City is one of the places with the largest number of “pirate” items, that is, copies of original products, which is why public security elements have carried out operations to confront it on different occasions. But, this time it was the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), which reviewed seven stores in the Historic Center where they secured antibacterial gel and pirate face masks.

About One thousand 435 pieces of merchandise were removed from the premises denounced by consumers. Profeco staff discovered that all of them they did not comply with the commercial information requirements established in the official standard NOM-050-SCFI-2004.

This is located inside the Federal Law on Metrology and Standardization, an instrument used by the agencies to protect the interests of consumers. In this case, Lacking commercial information, the product could affect the health, life and economy of buyers.

The products were insured in the streets of the Historic Center of Mexico City called Roldán, Carretones, San Pablo, Correo Mayor, Del Carmen and Ayuntamiento, according to the bulletin issued by Profeco.

Products, especially the antibacterial gel, may not disinfect or contain any ingredient prohibited by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), to whom parts of the product were sent to carry out clinical tests and determine its content.

This occurs during the country’s arrival to phase 2 of the global pandemic whereby preventive and sanitary measures such as keeping hands clean, taking shelter at home and spending as little time as possible in congregated places have been implemented with greater rigor.

In Mexico the death toll from COVID-19 was increased to five and the number of infected persons to 405With the 38 new cases that were reported in the last 24 hours, the country’s health authorities reported.

The Director of Epidemiology of the Government of Mexico, José Luis Alomía, confirmed at a press conference in the National Palace, the presence of 1,121 suspected cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,161 that tested negative.

The deaths occurred in infected people who presented various complications such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, kidney infection and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), indicated Alomia.

The figure of 405 recognized infections supposes an increase of 38 new cases compared to the 367 reported on March 24, which supposes an increase of 9.38% of infections in a single day. Alomy explained that the current mortality rate of COVID-19 in Mexico, with five deaths in 405 cases, is found at 1.2%, still at very low levels compared to the world average, which is 4.4%.

Mexico declared its entry into phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there is community transmission, and He predicted that the outbreak will spread slowly, making it affordable for the health system.

Mexico’s decision comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified Mexico at the contagion level as “local transmission”, also known as phase 2.

From this Monday, March 23 and until next April 20, the Mexican health authorities maintain a National Healthy Distance Day to temporarily restrict non-essential activities and keep most people in their homes.

In the Mexican capital, cinemas, bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments are kept closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Crossings on the border between Mexico and the United States have been limited to trade and healthcare and remain closed to tourist activity.