Nicola, Briato, O’Russ, Lollipop, Tyson and Biscottino are friends, they are fifteen years old and live in Naples. They are not afraid of authority, neither prison nor death, and they intend to improve life in the Health District … even if it is by force and through the use of violence.

‘Piraas: Los nios de la camorra’ tells how a group of teenagers with nothing to lose are attracted to collaborating with the mafia: When work is scarce and poverty threatens to close the door on fun, Nicola does not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity to climb socially and find a better future for him, for his friends and for the whole neighborhood. Although that implies signing a pact with the devil himself.

The film is an adaptation of the novel ‘La banda de los nios’ by Roberto Saviano, in which the committed Italian writer and journalist once again immerses himself in the reality of the Naples mafia that he knows so well, although this time Through a fiction that shows how the criminal lifestyle of the protagonists ends up forcing them to sacrifice something as important as love and friendship.

And whoever kills iron, dies iron. And who wants something, costs something. And friendship lasts as long as common interests last, that the world is a cruel and ruthless place where everything is subject to two only things: power and money. The mafia is like that, we know it very well even if we know nothing more than what they have told us over and over again. And again. In essence, the same as ‘Piraas: The Children of the Camorra’.

Giving space to a city of Naples with many faces, the film stars young non-professional actors from the area who are responsible for providing the necessary doses of naivety, courage, vulnerability, impetuousness, recklessness or unpredictability of teenagers caught in the middle of the noise and confusion caused by a world of adults at war who do not finish – or want – to understand.

Hardness and sensitivity are mixed in this drama, which is born, after all, from boredom and the lack of options for young generations.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

