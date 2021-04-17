Piqué’s tweet after the Cup final

04/18/2021

On at 00:52 CEST

As is usual, Gerard Piqué It didn’t take long for him to post a message on his social media profiles after the Copa del Rey title won by FC Barcelona against Athletic.

“We will have to drink it“, said the FC Barcelona central in a tweet on his personal Twitter account while he was on the bus that took them back to the hotel.

What’s more, Pique added a photograph in which he was seen with a bottle of cava. A few minutes later, the journalists who were waiting for the arrival of the team were soaked by the Barcelona footballer in full celebration.