Piqué’s reflection on the disadvantages of penalty shootouts

07/07/2021

On at 00:26 CEST

The Spanish team has said goodbye to the European Championship after losing against Italy in the penalty shoot-out. With a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard, Dani Olmo and Morata have failed from eleven meters and Luis Enrique’s men will not be in the final.

One of the images of the meeting was that of Jordi Alba with Chiellini and the referees when deciding who shot first and in which goal. In fact, the coin toss had to be repeated (at first it seemed that Spain had won the draw) but, in the end, Italy was also the winner: they had to throw first and chose the goal where their fans were.

In this sense, it has been pronounced Pique at the end of the meeting through Twitter. “The statistics say that the first one has more options (to win the batch) and in a tournament like this it does not seem fair to me that a draw should make you start with a disadvantage”.

It should be remembered that Italy started the shootout failing its penalty, but immediately afterwards the Spanish player Dani Olmo also missed the maximum penalty, and from then on the Italian team has already scored the next four.