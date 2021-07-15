Piqué’s company to exchange soccer cards with cryptocurrencies achieves 532 million dollars in financing

A valuation of 3.8 billion dollars. This is how Sorare, the company of the footballer Gerard Piqué, can remain after receiving a new round of financing of 532 million dollars. Coindesk has reflected the information from Business Insider, who also reports that the official announcement of this financing would be made soon. SoftBank would be one of the participants in that investment.

Virtual trading cards as NFTs exchangeable for cryptocurrencies

Sorare is an online service for exchange soccer cards using cryptocurrencies. Each soccer team can incorporate cards of its own players as an NFT, and already has the participation of teams such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus. There are a total of 142 registered teams.

Each card can have a higher or lower rarity, and there are some that become unique. Users who collect them they can form their own team, thus earning points depending on the performance of each player. The score changes even depending on who you choose as captain, and of course you can compete with other collectors to see who has managed to better organize their players.

Sorare was already obtaining financing for 40 million euros at the end of February, so that those responsible can be satisfied. They affirm that they are already profitable (although they do not reveal to what extent), and at the year-on-year level they have a growth of 52% at the beginning of the year.

