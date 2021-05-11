Piqueras throws a taunt at Casado, he deflects it and the presenter ends up cornering him

Pablo Casado and Pedro Piqueras. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The presenter of Informativos Telecinco Pedro Piqueras launched this Monday an obvious taunt to the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, by letting it fall that the slogan of “freedom” of Isabel Díaz Ayuso could have encouraged young people to come out to celebrate the end of the State of Alarm.

″ Don’t you think there is also a political responsibility, I’m not saying on your part, but on everyone’s part? But there were slogans in the campaign in which fun was identified with freedom. And that, in the end, can have consequences of this type, right? ”, Stated Piqueras in clear reference to Ayuso’s slogan.

Despite this, Casado went off on a tangent claiming that he had only heard that from the PSOE, “who said I don’t know what about cockles and I don’t know what that there were two million people and that seemed like Nazism.”

“The only thing the Community of Madrid has said is that the pandemic had to be faced by saving lives without ruining employment. And it is compatible ”, continued the leader of the PP, who ended up praising the construction of the Zendal Hospital.

The answer did not satisfy Piqueras, who finally posed the question directly so that Casado could not avoid it: “But we do believe that Isabel Ayuso has talked about freedom, hospitality, freedom of hours in the hospitality industry, etc., right?”

There, and despite the numerous studies that relate the opening of the interiors of the hospitality industry with an increase in infections, Casado said: “Because there are no statistics that say that infections occur in the hospitality industry as long as the distance, more number of people can be enabled abroad. And it is what it is …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.