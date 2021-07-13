Piqueras calls Iván Redondo like that and the reaction of Pedro Sánchez surprises

Pedro Sánchez talking about Iván Redondo in Informativos Telecinco. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Pedro Sánchez has given an interview to Pedro Piqueras in Informativos Telecinco in which he has spoken at length about the revolution that he has carried out in the Government of Spain.

The president has relieved of his position such important faces as Carmen Calvo, José Luis Ábalos and Iván Redondo. Piqueras asked him about Ábalos in the first place, leaving a small run-in with Sánchez, to whom he had to tell up to three times that he had not answered the question.

The leader of the PSOE has been shorter when speaking of, as defined by Pedro Piqueras, “almighty” Iván Redondo.

“The one who seems not to have left very happy is not his chief of staff, the all-powerful Iván Redondo: What happened there? Because he said at the time that he would be willing to jump down a cliff for you. That is why it draws attention to … ”, wanted to know the presenter of Mediaset.

“I of each and every one. The thing is, it also tastes bad to me because there are other ministers to whom there is no reference who have also abandoned their responsibilities in the Council of Ministers and that I do not want to ignore either, ”said Sánchez. A sentence that has surprised many since he has not even said the name of Iván Redondo.

The president has indicated that both “the ministers and my closest collaborators have my enormous gratitude and my enormous appreciation for the task they have done.”

Sánchez has insisted that this is the Government of recovery, recovery and modernization.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

