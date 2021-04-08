Piqué, Shakira’s partner, assures that their children live under pressure

Raising children is not easy, and less if it is parents who are public figures. In an interview with TV3’s Nexes, Gerard Piqué, couple of Shakira, revealed the difficulties that he and the Colombian have faced in the development of your two children , Milan, eight years old, and Sasha, six. Although they have tried to get their children to grow up like any child and to be far from the spotlight, this has not been so easy.

The FC Barcelona defender does not usually talk about his two children with the interpreter, but this time he made an exception and revealed that children live with a bit of pressure because their parents are famous.