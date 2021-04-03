Piqué regrets the pressure that falls on his children due to the fame of him and Shakira

“To our children, of course… he has a number one dad and a number one mom. It must be difficult for them, sometimes… ”, said the 34-year-old athlete.

“You have to know how to balance like parents. I remember that my father never let me win and instead, with Shaki sometimes we let them win because we understand that they have a completely different context than what I or she had, that they were unknown parents, we did not have this pressure. Our children live with excessive pressure ”, he added.

“It is what it is, they were born with that and I think it is important that they sometimes have personal victories, even at home. Playing football with Milan or Sasha, you let them win, because they will already know so much or they will have this pressure to win away from home, that they feel that they have those personal victories inside, “said Piqué.